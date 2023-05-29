Ganderbal, May 29: The staff, scholars and students of the School of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) have condoled the demise of one of their student, Archoo Batool daughter of Syed Asadulla, student of IBM-4th semester, who died due to the tragic accident when she was returning from home (Kargil) to Kashmir to attend her classes.

A condolence meeting was held in the SoE wherein the faculty members, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Department of Students Welfare, faculty and administrative staff expressed grief over the demise.