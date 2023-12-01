Srinagar: The Central University of Kashmir on Friday announced winter break from December 18 to February 05, 2024.

According to a notice, “wherever courses are yet to be completed, departments shall be allowed to complete the syllabus through online classes till December 31 or till the completion of the syllabus.”

The notice reads that all such departments need to keep the Dean Academic Affairs informed in writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The classwork after the vacation shall be resumed on February, 05 2024,” it said