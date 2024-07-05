CS takes stock of physical status of transit accommodations in Kashmir



SRINAGAR, JULY 05: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to take stock of physical status of transit accommodations being constructed for PM package employees from migrant Kashmiri Pandit community across different districts of valley.



The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Home, Commissioner Secretary, FCS&CA, Secretary, R&B, Secretary, DMRR&R, Relief Commissioner, Chief Engineers and other concerned officers.



During this meeting, the Chief Secretary took note of flats completed so far by executing agencies and asked them about the timeline for completing those presently under progress.

He enquired about the status of blocks raised at each of 12 locations in different districts of the valley. He asked about the physical progress made in each of the project taken in hand and the time by which these works are going to be finished in all respects.



The Chief Secretary emphasised on completing all these blocks as per the deadlines fixed without any fail. He also enjoined upon the Relief Commissioner to allot the furnished flats to the eligible candidates forthwith. He called for taking up other works too for ensuring their early completion.



In a detailed presentation, Secretary, DMRR&R, Anil Koul while giving overview of whole scheme, provided location wise progress registered in creation of additional accommodations for these package employees.

It was given out that out of the total 6000 flats to be made for the same number of employees, around 4800 had already been taken-up for completion at different locations.



It was further revealed that the construction of 2088 flats has been completed till date of which 998 have been allotted to genuine applicants. It was also given out that work on 2712 flats is at advanced stage of completion and these are going to be handed over in next few months for allotment.



Giving further details, it was informed that since the onset of April this year, construction of 536 new flats had been taken in hand and 392 flats had also been completed, resulting in net addition of about 144 flats during this period.

The meeting also deliberated upon the issue of inclusion of Kashmiri Migrant families into the NFSA database for extending the benefits of different social security benefits to them. It also held discussions over package extend by MHA to the refugees including those belonging to years of 1947/1965/1971 as well as from West Pakistan.