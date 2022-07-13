SRINAGAR, JULY 13: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, reviewed the stock position of Petroleum Products including ATF in the valley, here today.

Financial Commissioner (ACS), Home, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and IGP, Traffic, among others, participated in the meeting.

Considering the increase in the air traffic at the Srinagar International Airport as a sequel to the busier tourist season this year, including the Hajj flights, the Chief Secretary observed that there is a need to strengthen the stock position of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to meet the rising demand. While reviewing the status, the Chief Secretary asked IGP Traffic to facilitate the exit of empty ATF trucks by 2 PM from Qazi Gund so that fresh ATF stocks could be brought back into the valley.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was also apprised about the stock position of other petroleum products including LPG, etc. It was informed that the stocks of all items are being maintained at a desirable level and are adequate.