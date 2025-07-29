CS reviews readiness for ‘Sampoornata Samman’ awards

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting of the Planning Department to review preparations for the upcoming Union Territory-level ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh’.

The event is being organized to felicitate districts and blocks that have shown exceptional performance in achieving saturation under the nationwide Sampoornata Abhiyan. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Planning Department, Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma; Director General, Economics & Statistics; Director, Planning; and other senior officers. Deputy Commissioners of the Aspirational Districts participated via video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary also took stock of preparations for district-level felicitation events being organized to honour the frontline workers and block-level officers who played a crucial role in implementation of the programme. He interacted with the Deputy Commissioners individually, reviewed their progress and directed them to ensure proper arrangements and dignified conduct of these events.

Dulloo further reviewed the overall performance of districts and blocks under the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks programmes. He assessed national-level rankings, status of key indicator saturation, and commended the remarkable efforts of the administrative machinery. He emphasized the need for sustained progress and focused intervention to ensure long-term development.

Highlighting the impact of the three-month Sampoornata Abhiyan campaign (July 4 – September 30, 2024), the Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the officers and field teams. The campaign, launched by NITI Aayog, focused on achieving 100% saturation in six critical indicators spanning health, nutrition, education, agriculture, infrastructure and livelihoods.

Providing a detailed overview, Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma informed that both Aspirational Districts of J&K Baramulla and Kupwara have achieved saturation across all six key indicators. Based on performance, the recognitions in the shape of Gold Medals shall be awarded to DDCs of Aspirational Districts that had saturated all six indicators including that of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam and Reasi. Besides, the Silver Medals had been proposed for the DDCs of Pulwama, Ramban and Kishtwar districts with saturation of five indicators and a Copper Medal to DDC of Rajouri district for achieving saturation in three indicators. Among the Aspirational Blocks, Tulail, Singhpora, Manzgam, Keran and Thakrakote have accomplished full saturation. Three others Marwa, Khari and Ichegoza have saturated five indicators, while Khwas achieved saturation in three.