CS Reviews Progress on Highway Construction Across J&K

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a detailed meeting with representatives of various executing agencies like NHAI, NHIDCL, BRO, Beacon and Project SAMPARK to take stock of progress made so far in laying out of vast network of National Highways across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by senior functionaries from J&K government including ACS, Forests; Principal Secretary, APD; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu; Secretary, R&B; Secretary, Revenue; Deputy Commissioners; Chief Engineers of PWD, besides other concerned officers.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned executing agencies to improve their performance with regard to showcasing physical progress on ground.

He observed that frequent change in timelines is not good sign and should be corroborated with clear justifications. He maintained that such unilateral change in deadlines should be avoided in future.

Dulloo directed the concerned Divisional and District administrations to regularly monitor the pace of work on these important road projects for their timely completion. He also urged them to extend full assistance to the concerned executing agencies by resolving court cases, land disputes handing over of land and other issues faced by them in smooth execution of these projects.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary took project wise appraisal of progress made so far. He enquired about the possible date of completion of work on each phase of these projects.

Regarding the different phases of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, it was apprised that the project has been distributed in several phases and work on each phase is going on simultaneously. It was given out that some phases of this project including Balsua-Hiranagar, Hiranagar-Vijaypur, Vijaypur-Kunjwani and Kunjwani-Sidhra would be completed before September, 2025.

As far as the work on Ring Road Jammu is concerned, it was revealed that the work has largely been completed with just few minor works and a tunnel to be finished now. It was given out that the same would be completed by June, 2025.

Giving details about the incomplete phases of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), it was divulged that the work on all the tunnels is going on and would be completed by June, 2026. It was further informed that the Banihal Bypass would be accomplished in the month of September this year and other viaducts by June, 2025.

Another project discussed during this meeting was the Srinagar Ring Road. The meeting was apprised that the work on project is going on with 42.8 % progress made on ground. It was added that the project is slated to be commissioned by June, 2025.

The later phases of this highway including phase-II (Magam-Pandach) and phase-III (Lasjan-Pandach via Dalgate) also came under discussion during this meeting.

The progress on the upgradation of Narbal-Baramulla-Urihighway was given by the NHIDCL during the meeting. It was revealed that the work on Sangrama Flyover is 96% complete and would be thrown open by October this year. It was added that the work on Baramulla Bypass (14.2 Kms) and Pattan Bypass (10.9 Kms) would be taken in hand shortly.

In addition the status of Khanabal-Pahalgam Road (NH-501),Rafiabad-Trehgam Road, Magam-Surankot Road were reviewed. The progress on Bemina, Sanatnagar and Nowgam flyovers was also taken besides other works like rehabilitation of Jawahar Tunnel and old Chanapora Bridge was also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion over the pace and progress made on Jammu-Akhnoor elevated corridor. It took note of the development of Tawi 4th Bridge-Satwari-Airport-Miran Sahib-RS Pura-Suchetgarh Road besides the Katra-Basholi-Bani-Baderwah-Doda Road for more reliable and alternate connectivity between these areas.

Other significant roads which came-up for discussion include Chenani-Sudhmahadev Road, Baderwah-Chamba Road, Goha-Khellani, Khellani-Khanabal Road and Rajouri-Poonch Highways to augment Road network in the Pirpanjal region.

The meeting also discussed the pace of work on major tunnels, viaducts, flyovers, Bypasses to major towns across Jammu and Kashmir.

It also took note of work on Z-Morh tunnel that would ensure reliable connectivity to the tourist destination of Sonamarg. It was given out that work would be completed shortly in the month of August this year and that on Zojila tunnel by September, 2026