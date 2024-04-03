CS reviews progress on different projects of HADP

JAMMU, APRIL 2: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today had a project-wise review of progress achieved under sub-projects of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) being implemented by the Agriculture Production Department here in the UT.

Principal Secretary, APD, VC SKUAST, Kashmir/Jammu, MD, HADP, Deputy Commissioners, and other HoDs of the department participated physically and virtually.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took stock of measures initiated, so far, by the department to achieve targets set for each project under this program for the year 2023-24. He enquired from both the Deputy Commissioners and its designated Project Managers about the progress on the implementation of the projects.

Dulloo also asked about the major reasons for rejections by banks and addressed them in consultation with these financial institutions.

The Chief Secretary called for increasing the number of demonstration videos on the Daksh Kisan portal for the farmers to learn from it. He also told the concerned Vice-Chancellors of SKUAST Kashmir/Jammu to monitor the quality of videos prepared by them besides creating audio-visual content for newly identified courses.

Principal Secretary, APD, Shailendra Kumar, emphasized the DCs to further speed up the rate of giving approvals to the applications. He also asked them to ensure the provisioning of authorization letters to them immediately after clearance by DLCs.

MD HADP, Yasha Mudgal, elucidated the process of application making, skilling, outreach activities, district-wise ranking, budget utilization, project-wise updates, and credit flow.

On the occasion, the district-wise ranking as per different parameters of the program was depicted for March 2024. It was informed that the ranking was done on the parameters including number of applications received, approvals given, percentage of pendency, enrollments, youth engagement, and the percentage of rejections from each district.