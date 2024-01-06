JAMMU, JANUARY 6: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to assess the preparedness of the UT for saturation of rooftop solar power plants on all the government buildings by December 2025 here as per the target fixed by the Prime Minister in the recently concluded CS Conference at New Delhi.

The meeting besides the Principal Secretary, Finance was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, Science & Technology and CEO, JAKEDA, and other senior officers of the concerned departments.

At the onset of this meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized making a robust strategy for time-bound delivery of the same without fail. He made out that solar energy is clean and less expensive so it is in the fitness of things to adopt and exploit its potential in the UT as much as possible.

He advised holding meetings with the biggest players available in the market like those of NHPC, NTPC, or SECI to tap the potential and study the feasibility and potential of each government building here in the UT.

Dulloo asked officials to conduct a day-long workshop with such players and apprise them about your interest in this solarization mission here. He further pointed out that besides providing the requisite revolving fund to the JAKEDA for this task the government is also open to extending subsidies to the agencies implementing this program in the UT.

He advised the department to prepare a model contract and DPR for each district after surveying identified buildings in the next couple of weeks. He told them to watch for the successful precedences left by other States/UTs in the country. He also stressed seeking technical assistance from any reputed organization to have a clear roadmap for achieving this goal.

In his presentation, the Commissioner Secretary, S&T, Saurabh Bhagat revealed that the UT government offices have 22494 registrations to their names across the districts of J&K with a sanctioned load of about 486 MW. It was given out that nearly 1900 buildings had already been solarized either by JAKEDA or other departments with a cumulative capacity of 27.61 MW till now.

Moreover, it was revealed that approximately 300 MW could be added by installing these rooftop solar power plants in the remaining 20,000 buildings. It was added that each of the departments has to provide information like a list of their buildings along with sanctioned connected load, shadow-free rooftop space, geo-coordinates, and other relevant details about such structures here.