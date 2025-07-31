CS reviews preparations for Yuva Connect Programme

SRINAGAR, JULY 31: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today assessed the preparations made being for the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme (VBYCP), a flagship initiative under the guidance of the Prime Minister of India, set to be launched nationwide on August 12, 2025, coinciding with International Youth Day.

This program, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, aims to actively engage and empower the youth as integral contributors to India’s development journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Chief Secretary enquired from all the 10 Vice-Chancellors of the Universities about their preparations being made for both the pre-event activities and the main event to be held nationally on 12th of August. He called upon them to devise a calendar of activities for all the pre-event activities to be implemented without any fail. He also encouraged them to motivate all the students for registration on My Bharat portal and make the activities engaging and informative as per the broad counters of this programme.

ACS, Higher Education Department, Shantmanu, while highlighting progression of this programme made out that the inaugural event is scheduled for August 12th to be conducted simultaneously in 1,339 universities across the nation, including central, state, deemed and private universities.

He revealed that on this day the Prime Minister will address the youth in all these institutions. But before that introduction to My Bharat portal had to be made in all these institutions. The PM’s address had to be followed by display of Viksit Bharat presentation, holding of Yuva Samvad (Youth Parliament) in these universities besides Viksit Bharat Shapath (Pledge) and felicitation of winners.

The program also envisages conduct of activities to promote the spirit of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign). These activities included training and awareness generation with children, adolescents, youth and master volunteers, Sports and physical activities, seminars, webinars or workshops for awareness generation besides holding of nukkad natak, skits and plays, flash mobs, drives, painting competitions and rallies as a prelude to the main event before few days.