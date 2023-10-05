SRINAGAR: Over 2.50 lakh jobs were given to the underserving candidates through backdoor channels by past regimes in the Union Territory of JK, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said on Thursday.

Mehta who was addressing a gathering in north Kashmir’s Kupwara said that poor people were being deprived of their rights. “I feel ashamed to say that over 2.50 lac undeserving candidates have been given government jobs in J&K through illegal and backdoor means.”

He asserted that the present dispensation led by the Lieutenant Governor is committed to providing dignified livelihood means to educate youth and is firm in putting an end to illegal and backdoor appointments. “No job will be provided through backdoor means.”

He added some elements are spreading lies that government has stopped the recruitment processes in JK. ” I want to put facts to fore that 30,000 jobs were given to J&K youth in last three years.”

“Those who deserve government jobs will be given due rights as those who don’t deserve should opt for other means of livelihood. It is better to go with some business instead of holding a daily wage post,” Mehta continued.

(With inputs from KNS)