JAMMU, MARCH 04: Ushering an era of mobile governance in J&K, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today launched 25 e-services on the UMANG platform.

The UMANG unified mobile application for new-age governance is a multi-lingual mobile platform for providing ‘anytime-anywhere governance’.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary said that in sync with the vision of ‘APPKA MOBLE HAMARA DAFTAR’ the Government of J&K is committed to providing citizen centric services through the mobile mode. “This will enhance the accessibility of services and add to the convenience of citizens availing services”, he added.

The services on the UMANG platform are end to end digitized and provide a one-stop solution to the citizens starting from application for a service, it’s processing to receipt of certificates/permissions. The services being provided are integrated with an online payment gateway and Rapid Assessment System (RAS) of digital feedback.

The Chief Secretary complimented the efforts of the IT department and directed them to integrate more services on the mobile platform.

It was informed that henceforth 25 popular services like birth certificate, death certificate, rehri license, marriage certificate, income certificate, character certificate, dependent certificate, SC/ST RBA certificate etc. can be accessed by the public at https://web.umang.gov.in or by downloading the mobile app ‘UMANG’ which is available on ‘Andriod’ and ‘IOS’ platform.

Among others, Mr, Deeraj Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Prerna Puri, Secretary, Information Technology Department, Amit Sharma, CEO, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency, Dr Rajinder Kumar Khajuria, Additional Secretary, Information Technology Department, Saleem Khan, Additional State Informatics Officer (SIO) were present on the occasion.