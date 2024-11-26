CS inaugurates rare artifacts exhibition

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 25: Chief Secretary, Atal Dullo, today described Jammu and Kashmir as an abode to varied cultures and traditions abundantly blessed with unique and exquisite artifacts and creations that symbolize unity in diversity.

Atal Dulloo stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of an exclusive heritage exhibition of over 500 exquisite artifacts of historical and cultural significance, organized by the Kala Kendra Society, Jammu, on the eve of World Heritage Day at Abhinav Theatre.

The Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion, exhorted the younger generation to visit the museums and monuments of their region to know and understand about our historic legacy and cultural blend. He maintained that J&K’s rare and extraordinarily enchanting culture and heritage besides its splendid natural grandeur fascinates the whole world. This blessing can be utilized in numerous ways to boost the tourism industry here thus raising the UT’s economy tremendously.

Dulloo said that the exhibition has been keenly designed to provide a platform for private collectors dedicated to preserving objects of heritage significance. He reiterated his commitment to the preservation of J&K’s heritage legacy while elaborating on the scheme being implemented for revival, restoration, and protection of UT’s cultural inheritance.

The participating collectors and curators included Suresh Abrol, Director of Shahvat Art Gallery, Jammu, Inder Singh, Director of Himalayan Heritage Museum, and Anil Pada, representing Amar Santosh Museum and Art Gallery, Udhampur.

Principal Secretary, Culture and School Education, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Secretary of Culture Department, Deepika K. Sharma, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Harvinder Kour attended the event.

Dr. Javaid Rahi, Secretary Kala Kendra Society, highlighted the objective and importance of the Heritage exhibition.

The exhibition’s key attractions included rare exhibits from the Kashmir School of Paintings, ancient copper utensils, manuscripts inscribed on Birch Bark (Bhojpatra), original text of Rajatarangini, an ancient historical chronicle, coins from the Kushan, Dogra, Sikh and British periods.

The event was a resounding success, drawing attention to the region’s rich cultural heritage and the invaluable contribution of private collectors in its preservation.