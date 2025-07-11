CS exhorts officers to maintain highest standards of integrity

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (J&K IMPARD) marked the successful culmination of a six-week Joint Foundation Training Course for the 2023 batch of J&K Administrative, Police and Accounts Services with a valedictory function.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, was the chief guest while Commissioner Secretary, GAD, M Raju was the guest of honor on the occasion.

In his valedictory address, the Chief Secretary exhorted upon the trainee officers to uphold the sanctity of integrity and professionalism in their future roles as administrators. He emphasized the importance of delivering justice in a transparent and responsive manner to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon them to work with zeal and dedication, becoming effective leaders in all administrative situations in the future.

Director J&K IMPARD, Rehana Batul, spoke at length about the efforts made by IMPARD to ensure smooth and successful completion of the Joint Foundation Training Course. She highlighted the institute’s collaboration with the Art of Living Foundation to conduct a comprehensive training course on meditation and yoga, which helped the trainees stay focused, motivated and healthy throughout their training.

The Director congratulated the trainee officers on successfully completing the Training Course, expressing hope that it would significantly contribute towards shaping and building their professional careers.

The function was attended by all the officers and faculty members of J&K IMPARD, including Financial Advisor Darshan Lal, Faculty and In-charge Trainings, Jammu, Dr Reva Sharma and Faculty and In-charge Trainings, Srinagar, Dr Jahan Ara.

Lastly, Dr Jahan Ara Jabeen presented an overview of the course with details of methodology followed and learning outcomes achieved while Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Assistant Course Coordinator for the Joint Foundation Course, presented vote of thanks.