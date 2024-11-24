CS directs for launching RTI portal by December 10

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 23: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today asked officials concerned to make all efforts to launch the RTI portal by December 10.

Those who were present included the Principal Secretary, Finance and IT Departments; Commissioner Secretary, GAD; SIO, NIC, and other concerned officers.

Dulloo while going through the developmental plan of the NIC for the development of this significant public service urged them to create an end-to-end digital solution for the same along with a gateway for payment of fees and sending email and SMS alerts to the applicants.

He enjoined upon the General Administration Department to make provisions for on-boarding all the public authorities and nodal officers from each department. He stressed monitoring its progress daily till its launch in the next month.

The Chief Secretary also advised imparting necessary training to Public Information Officers (PIOs) and Appellate Authorities from the Departments and Districts to make them well-versed about the use of portals for swift disposal of applications swiftly as per the provisions of law. He also asked to carry out a necessary security audit of the portal before its launch here.

The Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Sanjeev Verma apprised the meeting about the present status of the development of this portal. He revealed that the portal based on the software employed byDoPT, GoI has been used here as well.

He further said that few of the Departments had been on-boarded till now and the training of Nodal officers and PIOs of the Civil Secretariat has also been accomplished already.

The SIO, NIC, and JS Modi informed the meeting that nearly 3300 PIO/FAAs had to be on-boarded on the portal before dedicating it to the public. He made out that an end-to-end solution for filing applications would be developed here for the UT.

About the status of the portal, it was revealed that the necessary customization has already been done along with integration of payment gateway and SMS templates development.

It was further added that 41 Public Authorities had been onboarded by GAD and the creation of other PIO/FAA is under progress. It was given out that the site will be live for the general public once officially launched here.

Later the Chief Secretary went through the plans for augmenting the NIC connectivity across J&K. It was said that the Informatics Centre is going to develop a Mini NOC at Srinagar and Security Operations Centre (SOC) at Jammu for enhanced cyber and security monitoring from central NOC.

About the upgradation of bandwidth, it was revealed that the same has been enhanced from 34 Mbps to 100 Mbps for 10 Districts and from 100 Mbps to 1G link for the other 10 district headquarters.

It was further disclosed that there are around 224 websites and applications developed and hosted by NIC along with provisioning of 1166 online services through different platforms here.

Regarding some novel initiatives, the NIC revealed that they are going to develop property rights cards for the rural population with the help of the SVAMITVA portal and one separate portal for the management of Evacuee property. The center is also going to launch the Preventive Detention Information Management Portal (PDIMP) for police to manage information and alerts about court cases.

On this occasion, the NIC also apprised about the prospect of having a digitized Legislative Assembly. It was informed that the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) aims at creating digital legislature and J&K too can partake as a sum of Rs 22.62 Cr had been made available by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for this purpose.

Some other initiatives that came up for discussion include the Online Building Permission System, Next Gen Hospital with its allied modules, and other public-oriented initiatives that can be taken here for public use in the UT.