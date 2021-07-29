CRPF, other forces framing counter strategy to deal with drone issue: IG CRPF

Srinagar: Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Charu Sinha Thursday said that CRPF and other forces are framing a counter strategy to deal with the drone issue.

“This is what I can say on this as of now,” IG said

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function in Srinagar titled Ilm-e-Rozgar, a counselling initiative by the CRPF for youth to choose career in various fields, the IG CRPF for Srinagar sector said that it is very important to counsel the youth at the right time of their age when they could easily fall prey to wrong propaganda or tread the wrong path.

“We are taking the responsibility to provide quality counselling besides opportunities to the Kashmiri youth to choose their future in the best fields available for them,” the IG CRPF said.

She said that in any area be it Kashmir, LWE or Naxal areas where militancy is an issue, counselling at the right time for the youth is very important to keep young boys away from militancy and other wrong paths. “In these areas, not only operations are needed but other initiatives are to be taken place as well.

Our idea of counselling is to make the boys, including those from Pulwama and Bandipora, to counsel and train them to compete at national and other important competitive exams,” she said. “CRPF has taken the entire responsibility of this training and counselling initiative.” She said the major focus of the initiative is to make youth ready for taking part in recruitment rallies and other courses. “We are taking the entire responsibility of coaching the youth through online classes etc,” she said.

