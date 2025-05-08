‘Cross-border firing’: Minister assures support to displaced residents

JAMMU, MAY 08: Minister for FCS&CA, Transport, Youth Service Sports, Satish Sharma, today visited Milan Di Khui, Kachrial, Thanger, Khour Camp, Khour Bazar, Nalriana, Nai Basti and RD Resort, where displaced residents from Gigrial, Garar, Sainth and adjoining zero-line villages have taken temporary shelter.

The Minister met with the affected families to take stock of their concerns besides assessing the on-ground situation.

Admiring the courage and resilience of the border residents, the Minister stated, “The spirit shown by the people in these areas under such trying circumstances is truly inspiring. The government stands firmly with them and will ensure that all necessary support is provided to them promptly.”

During the visit, Satish Sharma issued instructions to the local administration to ensure uninterrupted provision of essential services including food supplies, healthcare, sanitation and temporary housing. He emphasized the need for a responsive and humane approach in addressing the needs of the displaced population.

Satish Sharma assured them that the government under the dynamic leadership of Omar Abdullah is actively working on enhancing bunker infrastructure, restoring essential supplies and strengthening emergency communication systems to ensure their safety and well-being. The visit highlighted the government’s commitment not only to provide immediate relief but also to formulate long-term support mechanisms for those living in sensitive border areas.

Meanwhile, Sharma also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to meet and enquire about the health, well-being of civilians injured in the recent cross border firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC). During the visit, Sharma interacted with the injured and their families, assuring them of government’s full support in ensuring the best possible medical care and rehabilitation. He directed the GMC administration and medical staff to provide all necessary assistance and maintain high standards of care for the injured. “We stand firmly with every citizen affected by this cowardly act,” said the Minister. “The government is committed towards safeguarding the lives and dignity of our people living in border areas”, he emphasized.

The Minister was accompanied by senior officials from the Health Department and the District Administration, who briefed him on the ongoing treatment and the measures being taken to support the victims and their families.