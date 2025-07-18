Crime Branch Unearths Multi-Crore Land Scam

Srinagar, July 17: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday conducted multiple raids across Srinagar and Budgam districts in connection with a multi-crore land fraud case that has exposed deep-rooted corruption within the revenue department.

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into a First Information Report (FIR) registered against seven individuals, including a former Tehsildar and Patwari, for alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of sale deeds, and illegal tampering with revenue records.

The case originated from a complaint filed by a local woman, who alleged that she had purchased 5 kanals and 4 marlas of land in Balhama for Rs 88.40 lakh from one Mohammad Shafi Lone alias Shafi Cheeni of Peerbagh, Srinagar. Additionally, she surrendered another two kanals of land in Gooripora, Rawalpora, as part of the transaction.

Although the sale was formalized through three registered sale deeds, the complainant claimed that the accused later retrieved the documents under the pretext of updating records. Upon return, she discovered that the khasra numbers—unique plot identifiers—had been fraudulently altered to reflect entirely different parcels of land.

The matter escalated when a man forcibly occupied 2 kanals and 10 marlas of the disputed land, asserting legal ownership through a separate transaction with Riyaz Ahmad Bhat of Nowgam. This prompted the complainant to approach the EOW, which launched a preliminary investigation.

Initial findings confirmed that the complainant had been defrauded. Investigators discovered that khasra numbers in the original sale deeds had been tampered with, and false mutations were later inserted into the official revenue records. The fraudulent changes were allegedly made in collusion with revenue department officials.

The investigation revealed the involvement of former Tehsildar Balhama, Nusrat Aziz, and then Patwari Ashiq Ali, who allegedly abused their positions to manipulate records in favor of Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, who had no legal claim to the land but went on to sell it at a profit.

Apart from Lone, Bhat, and the two officials, four others have been named in the FIR: Shamima Akhter (Lone’s wife), Shahnawaz Ahmad Rather of Padshahi Bagh, and Shabir Ahmad Wani of Bagandar Lasjan. All are under scrutiny for orchestrating what officials are calling a “well-planned conspiracy to usurp land through forged documents and official collusion.”

Wednesday’s raids targeted multiple locations connected to the accused and were aimed at recovering documentary evidence. A senior Crime Branch official described the case as a “disturbing example of how power and position within the revenue system can be weaponized to defraud rightful landowners.”

The investigation remains active, and further legal action—including arrests and departmental proceedings—is expected in the coming days as authorities deepen their probe into what is being described as one of the most audacious land scams uncovered in Kashmir in recent years.