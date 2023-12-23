Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir’s Special Wing lodged a charge sheet in court on Saturday against an individual accused of deceitfully obtaining employment through falsified documents.

According to a statement released by the Crime Branch Kashmir, their Special Crime Wing in Srinagar presented the charge sheet for case FIR No 17/2023 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal on December 22, 2023. The accused, identified as Shahid-ul-Islam, son of Ghulam Nabi Mir from Prang, Kangan, Ganderbal, faces charges under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 201 RPC for his role in committing these offenses. He allegedly utilized a counterfeit 10+2 certificate to secure admission into the BUMS course and unlawfully acquired a government position.

The spokesperson added that the case originated from a complaint filed by Dr. Zaffar Shaheen, son of Ghulam Mohammad Teeli from Manigam, Ganderbal. The complaint accused Shahid-ul-Islam of gaining admission to the 2014 session of the BUMS Course at the Institute of Asian Medical Sciences, University of Kashmir, based on fraudulent 10+2 marks.

Furthermore, the accused purportedly requested a “Provisional Registration Certificate” from the Registrar, Board of Ayurvedic/Unani System of Medicine, using the same falsified 10+2 marks certificate.

Subsequently, an investigation initiated under Reg No ME 01/2022 at the Special Crime Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, Srinagar, led to the initiation of the current case, the spokesperson concluded.