Srinagar, July 21: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir produced chargesheet against 9 accuser persons for their involvement in fraudulently securing jobs in SKIMS Soura

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, a spokesperson said that chargesheet was filed in case FIR No. 26/2015 u/Ss 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC against nine persons for their alleged involvement in fraudulently securing jobs in SKIMS Soura after having committed criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery of certificates etc.

The statement reads that the case owes its origin to an official communication received by Crime Branch Kashmir from the Director, SKIMS Soura that order No. SIMS-23 (P) of 2015, among others Shakoor Ahmad Tantray S/o Mohammad Yousuf Tantray R/o Ponipora Kulgam, Mohammad Shahid Murtaza S/o Mohammad Shaban Dar R/o Wanpora Kulgam, Shazia Hassan D/o Gh. Hassan R/o Kulpora Srandoo Kulgam, Mudasir Bashir Sofi S/o Bashir Ahmad Sofi R/o Noorbagh Kulgam and Shameem Ahmad Naik S/o Hamidullah Naik R/o Banimullah Kulgam were appointed as Nursing Orderlies subject to verification and genuineness of their academic credentials.

“However, as per the verification report furnished by the Joint Secretary (Verification), J&K State Board of School Education Kashmir it transpired that the academic/ D.O.B. certificates submitted by them were fake and forged. Accordingly, case FIR No. 26 of 2015 came to be registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation was started to probe into the allegations.”

It reads that during investigation it was determined that, in addition to the five accused individuals two more individuals, viz Aamir Hassan Khan S/o Ghulam Hassan Khan R/o Badrakund Ganderbal and Jehangir Ahmad Dar S/o Gh. Hassan Dar R/o Ashmuji Kulgam had also produced fake certificates for securing the job in SKIMS Soura.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It also came to fore during investigation that two persons, viz Rashid-ul-Hassan Gojjar S/o Gh. Hassan R/o Aarigutnoo Kulgam and Mohammad Akbar Lone (now deceased) S/o Gh. Rasool Lone R/o Gund Fatehpora Anantnag were responsible for forging and fabrication of the marks cards for monetary considerations.”

It further reads that evidence collected during investigation has established individual and collective criminal culpability and proved that offences punishable U/Ss 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC have been committed by the nine accused persons.

“Accordingly, chargesheet of the instant case has been presented before the court of Forest Magistrate, Srinagar for judicial determination,” it reads.