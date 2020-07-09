COVID19: Two more die in Kashmir, J&K toll 151

Srinagar: The death toll due to COVID-19 has crossed 150-mark in Jammu and Kashmir as two more patients from the Valley died on Thursday, officials said.

Officials said that the two patients include 60-year-old lady from Pattan Baramulla and 80-year-old lady from Natipora Srinagar.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent at CD hospital said that a 60-year-old lady from Masooma Pattan, who was admitted on 29 June after testing positive for COVID-19, died at CD hospital on Thursday morning.

He said the patient was suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism and bilateral pneumonia.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary, Medical Superintendent at SMHS told KNO that a 80-year-old lady from Natipora who was admitted on 01 July died at SMHS on Thursday morning at around 4 am.

He said that patient was suffering from hypertension, T2DM and bilateral pneumonia.

With two more deaths, the death toll due to the virus has reached to 151, including 14 from Jammu division and 137 from Kashmir division—(KNO)