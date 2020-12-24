Covid spoiled Ranbir-Alia wedding, it is on now

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his wedding to Alia Bhatt in a recent interview. The actor revealed that they would have been married if the “pandemic hadn’t hit our lives”. He added that he doesn’t want to jinx it, and wants to tick off the goal of getting married very soon.

Ranbir also confessed that he feels like an ‘underachiever’ in front of his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, as she has enrolled herself in a number of online classes.

Ranbir Kapoor said that he and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were to get married in 2020, but then Covid-19 struck. He said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life.”

When asked if he took any online classes during the lockdown, Ranbir Kapoor said, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is – from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watched two-three films every day.”

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a group photo on her Instagram story. The photo features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their family members, including Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Singh and Riddhima. She wrote, “These faces,” along with a double-heart emoji.