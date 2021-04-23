In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
COVID crisis: Centre announces two months of free ration for poor

Amif the ferocious wave of COVID-19, the government of India Friday announced that it will provide free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the months of May and June, 2021.

“Government of India to provide free foodgrains under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for May & June 2021. 5 kg free food grains to be provided to around 80 crore beneficiaries. Government of India would spend more than Rs 26,000 crore on this initiative,” news agency ANI reported quoting an official statement.

More details to follow…

