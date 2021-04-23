COVID crisis: Centre announces two months of free ration for poor

Amif the ferocious wave of COVID-19, the government of India Friday announced that it will provide free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the months of May and June, 2021.

“Government of India to provide free foodgrains under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for May & June 2021. 5 kg free food grains to be provided to around 80 crore beneficiaries. Government of India would spend more than Rs 26,000 crore on this initiative,” news agency ANI reported quoting an official statement.

