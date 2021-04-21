COVID crisis: 22 of 150 patients dead after oxygen tank leak in Maharashtra

As many as 22 patients died due to lack of oxygen after an oxygen tank leaked at Dr Zakir Hussain NMC Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra causing supply to be halted for around 30 minutes on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, according to reports, confirmed that 22 people have died.

“As per current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital,” district collector Suraj Mandhare was quoted saying in a report by NDTV.

A video tweeted by ANI showed gaseous oxygen spreading across the area which was supposed to be used by the hospital. A rescue team of the fire brigade are on the spot. About 171 patients were on oxygen in the hospital.

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway.

All the victims were on ventilators and in need of constant oxygen supply. Zakir Hussain Hospital is a Covid-dedicated facility. Around 150 patients were either oxygen-dependent or on ventilators.

India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases, a record spike seen in 24 hours. The country recorded 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The total number of Covid cases in India stand at 1,56,16,130, total recoveries at 1,32,76,039, death toll at 1,82,553 and active cases at 21,57,538.