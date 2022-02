Srinagar, Feb 7: For the first time in the last one month, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the lowest single-day tally of 686 cases on Monday.

Six persons also succumbed to the virus. They include four in Jammu and two in Kashmir. The overall death toll stands at 4721 — 2311 in Jammu and 2410 in Kashmir.

Of the total cases, 312 were reported from Jammu and 374 from Kashmir. The overall positive cases now stand at 447334. J&K had reported 655 cases on January 8 and 687 on January 9.

Giving district-wise detail of the fresh cases, officials said, Srinagar reported 119, Baramulla 41, Budgam 51, Pulwama 29, Kupwara 33, Anantnag 30, Bandipora 19, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 33, Shopian 10, Jammu 137, Udhampur 25, Rajouri 5, Doda 81, Kathua 10, Samba 4, Kishtwar 28, Poonch 3, Ramban 12 and Reasi 7.

A number of the cases were confirmed from GMC Srinagar and GMC Anantnag respectively.

