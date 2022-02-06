Srinagar, Feb 6: Jammu and Kahsmir recorded 1151 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday— the lowest in the past 26 days. Nine persons also succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

511 of the fresh cases, they said, were reported from Jammu Division and 640 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 446648. J&K had reported 1148 cases on January 11.

They said five deaths were reported from Jammu Division and for from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall toll to 4715—2307 in Jammu and 2408 in Kashmir.

Regarding the district wise details of the fresh cases, they said, Srinagar reported 197 cases, Baramulla 54, Budgam 116, Pulwama 38, Kupwara 62, Anantnag 63, Bandipora 22, Ganderbal 28, Kulgam 48, Shopian 12, Jammu 168, Udhampur 63, Rajouri 11, Doda 117, Kathua 32, Samba 25, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 6, Ramban 36 and Reasi 52.

Besides, they said, 4393 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time— 1378 from Jammu Division and 3015 from Kashmir. So far 424521 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 17412—5698 in Jammu and 11714 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 21158 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.