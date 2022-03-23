Srinagar: In a first, a national level conference was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre here in which Kashmir youth, women and civil society members participated with great enthusiasm.

Organisers of the conference said the participants discussed methods and ways to counter the propaganda and radicalization of Kashmir youth by Pakistan and its covert agencies.

Interestingly, the conference was held today on March 23, which happens to be celebrated as ‘Pakistan Day’ in the neighbouring country.

On this occasion, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, was the chief guest and keynote speaker.

Organisers of the conference claimed that a national level conference in the heart of the summer capital was a great success and was held for the first time in Kashmir.

They said national level conference saw an open discussion on Kashmir Pandit exodus and ‘rectifying past mistakes’. The other issues discussed in the conference were ‘role of religious leaders in de-radicalization, role and responsibility of civil society to counter radicalization’ and ‘the role of the media to build a right narrative’.

The speakers including Shiekh Muzaffar, Mirwaiz Latief, Qari Mohammad Ashraf, Mufti Nisar, Khalida/ Muntaha and Haji Mohammad Jameel said though there ‘is a downfall in the terror activities all across the Kashmir but the indoctrination and radicalisation of Kashmir youth by Pakistan is worrisome and methods to counter these tactics used by Pakistan is need of the hour’. They further said Kashmir is a place of peace and brotherhood, and especially Kashmir is known for its communal ties and brotherhood.

Pertinently, the speakers on the occasion asserted that sincere efforts should be made in addressing the feelings of any perceived injustice. Rogue political and community leaders, who are playing to the tune of negative elements and spoilers, should be sternly dealt with as per the law. Contemporary educational infrastructure with dedicated security cover should be created and the religious preachers at the mosques should not be allowed to spew venom and spread jihadist ideology.

They also said the job opportunities should be created expeditiously by giving a boost to tourism and developing infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion a young, energetic female from Budgam who is also a DDC members appealed the women flock to come forward for the change. “When I came forward reached this level why can’t others,” she added.

In his keynote address, LG said that the efforts by these young boys and girls of Kashmir will pay off and the government will provide every sort of assistance to all.

Addressing the gathering he said we all should work together and focus on overall development of Kashmir.

“This is the best time to fight back Pakistani propaganda and the vicious plan of radicalization of Kashmir youth. The youth of Kashmir are the best across India and we won’t let their talent get wasted. Kashmir is witnessing overall development in the electricity sector, education sector as well as in other sectors. 2026 will be the year of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Talking to the media, Chief Patron J&KNPF Sanjay Kumar said the Government was working hard for the overall development of Kashmir. “It is now the responsibility of people especially youth to come forward and make the change visible on ground and to touch the heights,” he said while adding that their party was continuously working for a good cause and will carry forward this mission across J&K.