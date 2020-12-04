Cops in UP stop inter-faith wedding, cite anti-conversion ordinance

Police stopped an inter-faith wedding in Lucknow, citing the newly passed Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, after receiving complaints from Hindu outfit.

The wedding was supposed to take place on Wednesday in Lucknow’s Para area. However, a police team reached the venue and asked both parties to accompany them to the local police station.

At the police station, both sides were asked to first seek clearance for the marriage from the Lucknow District Magistrate, according to the police.

“On 2 December, we received information that a girl from one community was wanting to get married to a boy from another other community. We called both sides to the police station and handed them a copy of the new unlawful conversion ordinance and both sides have given written consent that as per law, they will inform the DM (District Magistrate) and get his permission before moving ahead with things,” Suresh Chandra Rawat, a senior Lucknow police officer, told the media.

While both the families have not given a statement, sources say the wedding was taking place with the consent and the knowledge of both families and that there was no coercion involved .

The families intend to go ahead with the wedding after completing any legal formalities required under law. There was also no intention of either side to convert, family sources have claimed.