The residential property of a terror associate in the Ashtengoo area of Bandipora district, located in the northern part of Kashmir, has been seized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a statement shared on X, the Bandipora police announced that they have attached 14 Marla of residential land in Ashtengoo, Bandipora, based on the FIR No.43/2022. The authorities have identified this property as the result of terrorist activities and have taken action accordingly. The property in question belongs to the family of Irfan Ahmad Bhat, who is associated with the terrorist organization LeT.

It is worth noting that Irfan’s brother had also fled to Pakistan in the year 2000.