

SRINAGAR: Police sub-inspector, who was shot at by militants in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on October 29, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, officials said.

A top official told the news agency KNO that the cop was undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura after being attacked in Eidgah while he was playing cricket. “He was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi a few days ago for specialised treatment, however, today he succumbed to his injuries,” the official added.

The deceased cop has been identified as Masroor Ahmad Wani. (KNO)