Cop found hanging from tree in Budgam

Budgam: A police man was on Thursday morning found hanging from a tree in Kanihama Magam area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

Locals spotted a male body tied by a rope with a tree in Kanihama Magam area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official confirmed the incident to KNO and identified the man as Constable Muhammad Ashraf, son of Abdul Majeed Rather of Archanderhama Magam, who is posted at Parishaspora Pattan.

Police in a statement issued here said that an individual working in police department went missing yesterday night and his body was recovered today morning, adding that the police party has reached the spot while legal action has been initiated—(KNO)