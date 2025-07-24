Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission meets FCS&CA Minister

SRINAGAR, JULY 24: State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Jammu & Kashmir today held a meeting with Satish Sharma, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Transport, Information Technology and Youth Services & Sports, to review functioning of the Commission and chalk out a roadmap for strengthening consumer rights awareness across the Union Territory.

The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, Saurabh Bhagat, officiating President of State Consumer Commission, Nighat Sultana and officiating Presidents of District Consumer Commissions of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and other senior officers.

During the interaction, the Commission apprised the Minister of the ongoing activities undertaken to safeguard the consumer interests. He highlighted the challenges related to outreach, grievance redressal and awareness, particularly in rural and far-flung areas.

Satish Sharma appreciated the efforts of the Commission and emphasized the need for a comprehensive and community-driven approach to consumer empowerment. He said that a structured programme must be launched at the district and block level with awareness camps, school and college-level outreach programmes, partnership with youth clubs and use of digital media and mobile applications for real-time grievance redressal.

“The Government is committed to ensure that every citizen becomes aware of their rights and duties as a consumer. This calls for collaborative efforts involving youth, civil society and educational institutions,” the Minister said.