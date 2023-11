Srinagar: A glittering ceremony was held at J&K High Court, Srinagar to celebrate the Constitutional Day.



On this occasion Mohsin Qadri Senior, AAG urged all law officers & lawyers in high court Srinagar to take the pledge under the constitution.



Mohsin gave a loud message to the nation and international community that lawyers in the valley are determined to uphold the constitutional values and stood by the rule of law.