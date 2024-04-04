Congress won’t even get votes from family members: Singh

SRINAGAR: Union Minister and BJP candidate for the Udhampur-Doda constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Congress party is struggling to garner support even from its own family members, who view PM Modi as the most capable leader.

Singh, while speaking with reporters as per news agency KNS, said that the Congress won’t even get votes from its own family members as this election will be a contest between truth and lies.

He said that during the campaign the leader asked people to vote against the BJP, but “they don’t realise that they are losing support from their own members.” Singh said that previous alliances against the BJP have failed to gain support, as voters are well-informed and they have decided to re-elect PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Singh addressed a series of public meetings in the upper reaches of Ramban and Banihal across Pir Panjal during his election tour. Covering peripheral areas like Rajgarh, Ukhral, Sangaldan, Gool, Kanthi, and finally culminating in Banihal town, he highlighted a significant shift in political approach. He contrasted the policy of appeasement and discrimination among different sections of society, which persisted for over six decades under the Congress and its allies, with the approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that Prime Minister Modi sought to introduce a new political culture that addressed the needs of every section of society without considering caste, creed, or voting preferences. He cited the construction of Pukka houses under the PMAY as an example. This initiative provided permanent houses to those in need, irrespective of their political affiliations. Consequently, entire colonies saw transformations as households, regardless of past voting patterns, benefited from this scheme.

According to Dr. Jitendra Singh, the essence of democracy lies in ensuring that every individual has equal access to facilities and opportunities. He emphasized the importance of every mother, regardless of her household’s status, having the confidence to dream that her child can achieve success through hard work and reach the highest positions in society.