Congress, NC spreading misgivings about BJP: Jitendra

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 20: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh accused the Congress and National Conference (NC) of spreading misinformation about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to polarize votes along communal lines. Addressing multiple meetings in the Budhal Assembly constituency of Rajouri district, he emphasized that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to providing governance based on justice and fairness for all, irrespective of caste, creed, or vote bank considerations.

Dr. Singh claimed that the Congress and its allies, such as the NC, have historically relied on dividing communities to secure votes, pitting Hindus against Muslims and vice versa. He cited his own electoral success in a constituency with over 35% Muslim voters as proof that the BJP’s policies of fair play and equitable treatment have resonated with people across religious lines.

He further argued that Congress and NC have tried to create a fear psychosis about the BJP in certain sections of society, but this tactic will no longer work. Sharing his experience as the party’s in-charge for the Northeast, Dr. Singh recalled that when he first took charge in 2014, similar misinformation was spread. However, once people experienced the BJP’s governance, they rejected the Congress and its allies. Today, seven out of the eight Northeastern states have BJP-led governments.

Dr. Singh asked the gathering whether they had faced any discrimination in receiving benefits from welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the PM Ujjwala Yojana. The crowd unanimously responded, “No.” He emphasized that the Modi government has not differentiated between BJP and non-BJP constituencies when delivering these benefits, unlike the Congress, which, he alleged, used to withhold services from areas that didn’t support them.

Appealing for support for the BJP candidate, Choudhary Zulfikar, Dr. Singh said that voting for the BJP is not just about supporting a political party but endorsing a governance model based on justice and fair play under Prime Minister Modi. He urged voters to consider the future of their children and the need for equal opportunities for youth, regardless of their background.