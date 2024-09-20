Congress Insulting India on Foreign Soil: PM Modi

Wardha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of “insulting” the nation with remarks during foreign visits by its leaders, targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent speech in the US.

“The spirit of patriotism has died in today’s Congress. The ghost of hatred has entered today’s Congress. See the language of the Congress people on foreign land, their anti-national agenda, talking about breaking the society, insulting the culture of the country — this is the Congress that is being run by the people of ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ and ‘Urban Naxals’. It even has problems with Ganesh puja. We saw how the Congress government in Karnataka put the Ganesh idol in police van,” PM Modi said during his address at the National PM Vishwakarma Programme in Maharashtra’s Wardha.

“Congress means lies, deception and dishonesty. They had promised to waive off the loans of farmers in Telangana but now the farmers are wandering around to get their loans waived off. Today it is not the same old Congress. Today, if there is the most dishonest and corrupt party in the country, then that party is the Congress. If there is any most corrupt family in the country, then it is the royal family of Congress,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress party of “deliberately” not letting vulnerable groups grow and said that the NDA government eliminated this “anti-backward” thinking.

“Congress and its allies deliberately did not let the SC, ST and OBC people move forward. We have eliminated this anti-Dalit and anti-backward thinking of Congress from the government system. The figures of the last year show that SC, ST and OBC communities are taking advantage of the Vishwakarma Yojana,” he said.

“If the previous governments had taken care of Vishwakarma brothers, what a great service would have been done to this society,” he added.

PM Modi also hit out at the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and blamed it of pushing the cotton farmers into “misery”.

“For decades in Maharashtra, the Congress and later the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, instead of making cotton the strength of the farmers of Maharashtra, pushed them into misery, did politics in the name of farmers and kept indulging in corruption…When Devendra Fadnavis’ government was formed in 2014, the work of textile park started in Amravati,” he said.