India

Congress being run by tukde tukde gang: PM Modi

pm modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress, saying the party is being run by the tukde tukde gang and urban Naxals. “The Congress which you see today is not the party with which a great man like Mahatma Gandhi was associated,” Modi said, addressing a public meeting at Wardha in Maharashtra on completion of one year of the PM Vishwakarma scheme. 

The ghost of hatred has entered the Congress, Modi said. 

In today’s Congress the soul of patriotism has breathed its last, he added. Modi also spoke of the anti-India agendas of the Congress leaders in their speeches abroad, without naming that party’s leader Rahul Gandhi, who is facing flak from the ruling dispensation for his remark in the US on scrapping the reservation system. PTI

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article c4i6g07o squid game 625x300 20 September 24 Squid Game 2 Teaser: Seong Gi-hun’s Return, Intense Survival Challenges, and a Massive Prize
Next Article dead oW8jMK Kathua Accident: Soldier Dies, 6 Injured as Army Vehicle Plunges into Gorge
Leave a comment