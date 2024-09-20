Congress being run by tukde tukde gang: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress, saying the party is being run by the tukde tukde gang and urban Naxals. “The Congress which you see today is not the party with which a great man like Mahatma Gandhi was associated,” Modi said, addressing a public meeting at Wardha in Maharashtra on completion of one year of the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

The ghost of hatred has entered the Congress, Modi said.

In today’s Congress the soul of patriotism has breathed its last, he added. Modi also spoke of the anti-India agendas of the Congress leaders in their speeches abroad, without naming that party’s leader Rahul Gandhi, who is facing flak from the ruling dispensation for his remark in the US on scrapping the reservation system. PTI