Confident of Victory: Omar

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference (NC), expressed confidence on Tuesday in winning the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, despite initially trailing Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid by 25,000 votes. “There will be ups and downs, but the final results will be in our favor,” Abdullah told reporters.

Commenting on the exit polls, Abdullah noted, “Exit polls have been wrong in the past but also right sometimes. While we are hopeful, we have apprehensions that all the exit polls cannot be wrong.”

He added, “There can be minor differences, but all exit polls are saying the same thing. It would be extraordinary to hope that all of them are wrong. Everything will be clear by 1 or 2 pm.”

Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls. While some exit polls have given the NDA more than 400 seats, most have predicted that it will win over 350, well above the majority mark of 272 seats needed to form the government.

