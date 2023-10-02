Salman Khan is all set to reprise his role as RAW agent Tiger in YRF’s upcoming movie Tiger 3. The film’s teaser, dubbed as ‘Tiger Ka Message,’ also received phenomenal response upon its release last week. While fans can’t wait for Salman’s return as Tiger, they are increasingly worried about the Bollywood superstar’s health. On Sunday, a video of Salman performing at an event in New Delhi surfaced on the internet, leaving fans concerned about his health.

In the video, Salman can be seen dancing to his popular song ‘Humka Peeni Hai’ from Dabangg on stage. However, fans pointed out that actor looked “unfit” and “tired”. Some also said that Salman appeared to have gain a lot of weight. One user wrote, “He should take proper care of his health.” Another one said, “Tiger 3 ke baad thoda break lekar health par dhyaan de… phir wapas aaye… Aise toh nahi chalega.”

Lastest video of Salman khan dancing in a wedding function in New Delhi last night.

He looks so tired and unhealthy. He should take care of his health. pic.twitter.com/Tf2HycDweQ — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 1, 2023

T3 ke baad thoda break lekar health par dhyan de.. phir wapas aaye. Aise toh nahi chalega.. — KNIGHT ROHIT (@SRKzMessenger) October 1, 2023

Tiger 3 marks the third film in Yash Raj Films’ OG spy franchise. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it is reported that Aditya Chopra has penned the story. While fans are eager to see Tiger and Zoya reunite on the big screen, many are also looking forward to seeing Pathaan’s cameo in the film. It has been widely reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, who made his debut in the spy universe earlier this year, will be appearing in Tiger 3 in the same way that Salman’s Tiger appeared in Pathaan. Details about his cameo is still under the wraps