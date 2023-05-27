Srinagar: Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA), Vikram Misri chaired a meeting on exercise of India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in Srinagar.

As per a statement issued, by the Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Corporation, the second meeting of the Task Force to ensure exercise of India’s rights under the IWT took place in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Misri.

“He took stock of the progress made on various Hydro Power Projects in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It was noted that progress had been made on several fronts and emphasis was laid on completing the works on all the Indus Basin Projects in a timely manner to enable better utilisation of India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty,” the statement reads.

The meeting was attended, amongst others, by the Principal Secretary Power Development Department, J&K UT and officials of the concerned executing agencies.

Officials from the relevant Government of India ministries and agencies including the Ministry of External Affairs and Commissioner (Indus) Ministry of Jal Shakti attended the meeting.

During the two-day visit, deputy NSA also called on Manoj Sinha, LG of J&K. He apprised the LG of ongoing efforts to monitor implementation of hydro power projects in the Indus Basin under the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The LG assured full cooperation of the UT administration in this national endeavour,” the statement reads.

Pertinently, India plans to fully utilize its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

The deputy NSA also met with top military and security officials in the UT who briefed him on the prevailing situation in the valley of Kashmir.

He particularly appreciated the role of the concerned stakeholders in the conduct of the G-20 working group meeting on Tourism in Srinagar on 22-24 May-2023, and congratulated them on its successful conclusion

