Committee reviews progress on assurances of Health Dept

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 09: The Committee on Government Assurances of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today held a meeting at Assembly Complex here to review the progress on fulfilment of assurances pertaining to the Health department.

The meeting was chaired by the Committee Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone and attended by members including Ch. Mohammad Akram, Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, Iftikar Ahmad, Mian Mehar Ali, Mohan Lal, Sunil Bahardwaj and Shagun Parihar.

Secretary Health and Medical Education, Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir and other senior officers of Health and Medical Education department were also present in the meeting. Speaking during the meeting, the Chairman impressed upon the officers that assurances given by the Ministers on the floor of the house during budget Session must be fulfilled immediately. He underscored the significance of the Committee’s role in holding the government accountable and ensuring transparency in governance.