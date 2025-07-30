Committee on Subordinate Legislations stresses transparent land use

SRINAGAR, JUNE 30: The Committee on Subordinate Legislation of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today convened a meeting at the Assembly Complex in Srinagar to examine and review the rules, regulations and by-laws framed by the Revenue Department.

The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairman, Hasnain Masoodi and attended by members Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Hilal Akbar Lone, Shabir Ahmad Kullay, Satish Kumar Sharma, Irfan Hafiz Lone and Dr. Rameshwar Singh. The Committee conducted a detailed examination of various rules, sub-rules, regulations and bye-laws framed by the Revenue Department.

Emphasizing the need for efficient and seamless service delivery, the Committee underscored the importance of transparent land transfer mechanisms and user-friendly revenue services for the general public. In-depth discussions were held on key legal provisions related to land laws.

The Committee stressed the need for hassle-free registration processes and easy access to revenue records to enhance public convenience. It deliberated on key rules including Migrant Rules, Agrarian Reforms Rules, Land Grant Rules and Evacuees’ Property Rules. The Chairman highlighted the pivotal role of land laws in ensuring justice and equity and reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to public welfare. He urged all members to contribute constructively towards legislation that benefits every section of society.

During the meeting, the members shared valuable suggestions and raised pertinent issues within the Committee’s purview, reiterating their collective resolve to promote transparency and accountability in subordinate legislation.