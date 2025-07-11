Committee on Govt Assurances holds introductory meeting

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: The Committee on Government Assurances of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today convened an introductory meeting at the Assembly Complex, Srinagar.

The meeting was chaired by the Committee Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone and attended by members Ch. Mohammad Akram, Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, Hilal Akbar Lone, Iftikar Ahmad, Mian Mehar Ali, Mohan Lal, Sunil Bahardwaj and Shagun Parihar.

Secretary, Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandita, briefed about the agenda of the meeting.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman emphasized that the Committee would scrutinize the assurances, promises and undertakings made by the Ministers on the floor of the House from time to time. He said the Committee would also assess the extent of their implementation and check whether they have been fulfilled within the stipulated time frame.

He underscored the significance of the Committee’s role in holding the government accountable and ensuring transparency in governance. He also stated that there is ample scope for effective work, and frequent meetings will be held to ensure that all assurances made in the House are tracked and fulfilled.

The Committee resolved to conduct a department-wise review of the pending assurances to yield tangible outcomes. The Chairman urged all the members to extend full cooperation and contribute constructively to the Committee’s functioning, thereby playing an enabling role in ensuring that government commitments made to the members are met seamlessly. During the meeting, the members shared valuable suggestions and raised several issues of public importance for the Committee’s consideration.