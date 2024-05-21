Commissioner SMC reviews progress of projects under NCAP

SRINAGAR: The Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dr. Owais Ahmed who is also CEO of SSCL today reviewed the progress of projects under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) in a meeting held here.

The Commissioner reviewed the status of works being executed by Roads and Buildings (R&B) and SSCL under NCAP including the transfer of the Slaughterhouse to R&B and issues being faced regarding the transfer of roads from R&B to SMC.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Central R&B, Joint Commissioner SMC, Financial Advisor/Chief Accounts Officer (FA/CAO), SMC, Joint Commissioner (Works) SMC, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) SMC, Executive Engineer City Roads Division and senior officials from SSCL, SMC and urban Forestry.

During the session, Dr. Owais emphasized the importance of expediting projects under the National Clean Air Program to address environmental challenges and ensure public health.

Dr. Owais stated that SMC is committed to the National Clean Air Program and today’s meeting provided valuable insights into the progress and challenges of key projects. He said they are dedicated to accelerating the efforts to achieve tangible improvements in air quality and environmental sustainability.

The attendees exchanged views on streamlining processes, enhancing coordination among departments, and mobilizing resources efficiently to meet the objectives of the NCAP.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to address identified issues promptly and ensure the smooth execution of projects under the NCAP.

Dr. Owais Ahmed reiterated the commitment of SMC and SSCL to promoting a cleaner and healthier environment for the residents of Srinagar.