Commissioner SMC reviews NCAP implementation

SRINAGAR, JULY 9: The Commissioner, SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed today conducted a comprehensive review meeting to evaluate the progress of National Clean Air Program (NCAP) projects.

The meeting was attended by the Joint Commissioners SMC, Superintending Engineer Drainage, Divisional Forest Officer of SMC, Executive Engineers from R&B, City Roads Division and senior officials of SMC and other line departments.

Dr Owais conducted a detailed examination of all ongoing NCAP projects for FY 2023-2024 and also instructed officials to develop an action plan for FY 2024-2025.

Emphasizing the importance of the clean air initiative, Dr. Owais issued clear directions to all concerned officials, calling for intensified efforts to accelerate the implementation of the program.