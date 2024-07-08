Commissioner SMC reviews Muharram arrangements

SRINAGAR, JULY 08: : The Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed along with senior Officers from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and line departments today paid a visit to the Muharam observance areas of Zadibal, Baghwanpora Lal Bazar and Hassanabad to assess the preparations.

The visit also provided an opportunity to engage with the people and area representatives to gather their valuable feedback and suggestions.

Commissioner SMC reviewed the macadamisation work of inner link roads which was completed in time so as to provide relief to the general public of the area.

This year 10 km of macadamisation work was completed before time in the priority areas as part of arrangements for Muharram. Many lanes which were having potholes now have a fully macadamised route for public use.

Besides, Dr.Owais passed a series of directions to the Officers regarding key aspects of the arrangements. One of the primary concerns addressed was the need for 24-hour hopper services in these areas to ensure the cleanliness and hygiene of the surroundings, particularly during the ongoing religious period.

Moreover, the availability of uninterrupted water supply and electricity for 24 hours was also emphasized. This is crucial during Muharram when there is an increased demand for these essential services due to the influx of people for religious activities. The officers were directed to take immediate action to guarantee continuous access to water and electricity for the residents of Zadibal, Baghwanpora Lal Bazar and Hassanabad.

Furthermore, the repair and maintenance of street lights were identified as a priority. Adequate street lighting is essential for the safety and security of the public, particularly during the evening processions and events associated with Muharram. The officials were instructed to promptly address any issues related to malfunctioning of street lights, ensuring that the areas are well-illuminated.