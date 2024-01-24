Srinagar, January 24 Commissioner SMC/CEO,SSCL, Dr. Owais Ahmad led a comprehensive review meeting at the Corporation Headquarters in Karan Nagar, Srinagar today. The meeting focused on evaluating key operational areas including revenue management, enforcement actions, grievances redressal mechanisms, and the ongoing delimitation of municipal wards.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of strengthening revenue generation strategies, streamlining enforcement efforts, and enhancing grievance redressal mechanisms for optimal service delivery to the citizens of Srinagar. Discussions also covered the current status of sanitation initiatives, efforts to address encroachments, and the implementation of anti-encroachment measures across the city.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of residents and maintaining the city’s cleanliness, order, and functionality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Owais Ahmad expressed confidence in the dedication and capability of the Corporation’s officials and urged them to uphold the highest standards of service delivery.