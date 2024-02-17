Commissioner SMC chairs meet on Sanitation & Solid Waste Management

SRINAGAR: Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed Saturday presided over a meeting regarding Sanitation and Solid Waste Management in Srinagar City, aimed at reviewing and strategizing the enhancement of sanitation and solid waste management services across the city.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Officers and Officials of SMC, to assess current practices, address challenges, and outline a roadmap for further improvisation of sanitation standards and waste management.

During the meeting, the Commissioner emphasized the pivotal role of the sanitation and solid waste management wings in upholding cleanliness and public health within the city, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to achieve higher standards of sanitation and waste management. Discussions revolved around identifying areas for improvement, optimizing resource allocation, and fostering innovation in sanitation practices to better serve the community.

Notably, the meeting also provided a forum for sanitation and solid waste management wing Officials to share their experiences, insights, and suggestions for refining operational processes and addressing operational bottlenecks. This open dialogue facilitated a holistic approach to the ground realities and enabled the formulation of pragmatic solutions to elevate sanitation services and waste management.

Following the meeting, the Commissioner outlined a series of action plans and initiatives that will be implemented to revitalize the sanitation and solid waste management wings capabilities and effectiveness. These initiatives encompass the introduction of modern technologies, targeted capacity-building programs, and the establishment of a responsive feedback mechanism to ensure continual improvement and accountability within the sanitation wing.

The Commissioner expressed confidence that the concerted efforts and commitments made during the meeting will pave the way for a noticeable improvement in sanitation standards, ultimately contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents of the city.