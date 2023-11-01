Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a price hike for commercial LPG gas cylinders, impacting both businesses and consumers.

Starting from November 1, the retail price of the 19 Kg commercial LPG gas cylinder in Delhi will increase by Rs 101, reaching a new rate of Rs 1833 per cylinder, according to official sources.

This price adjustment follows a previous increase on October 1 when public sector OMCs raised the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 209. As a result of that revision, the updated price in Delhi rose to Rs 1731.50, compared to the previous month’s rate of Rs 1522.50.

Other major cities have witnessed similar price increases, with Kolkata seeing a rise to Rs 1839.50, Mumbai to Rs 1684.00, and Chennai to Rs 1898.00 for a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder.

These price hikes have raised concerns among business owners, particularly shopkeepers and restaurateurs, who are already grappling with inflation. They are urging the government to implement measures to control inflation and alleviate the financial burden on small businesses.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, following government regulations and market dynamics.

In contrast, OMCs had reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 99.75 in August, providing some relief to businesses and consumers.

The latest increase in commercial LPG gas cylinder prices poses a challenge for businesses already affected by inflation. It underscores the need for policy actions aimed at stabilizing prices and supporting small enterprises during these challenging times.

(With inputs from ANI)