Comm Secy H&UDD, Commissioner SMC review ongoing projects

SRINAGAR, JULY 18: Commissioner Secretary to the Government Housing and Urban Development Department Mandeep Kaur IAS, along with the Commissioner SMC, Dr.Owais Ahmed IAS, accompanied by Senior Officers from line departments undertook a thorough inspection of the ongoing developmental works in the Srinagar.

The Commissioner SMC provided a detailed briefing to the Commissioner/ Secretary on various projects as the review commenced from Karanagar. Mandeep inspected the development work of underground ducting for communication and electricity cables, development of road including pavements at Karanagar.

Moving forward, the inspection encompassed Shireen Bagh, focusing on the development of walkways and footpaths along the bund. Mandeep further directed construction of public connivence and illumination of old Haba Kadal Bridge and expediting the repair work and facade improvement of the Iskcon Temple at Habba Kadal.

The inspection further extended to the heritage corridor of city for Retrofitting,Conservation and Facade improvement of Residential/Commercial Buildings, Walkways/Pathways including the old Khanqah-e- Moulla shrine, Additionally development and improvement of the Jamia Masjid precinct walkway.

Noteworthy projects at Achan Landfill Site viz. Design, Construction, Erection and Commissioning of 130KLD Septage Treatment Plant including creation of buffer zones around the landfill site. Further, Ms. Mandeep inspected the construction of shopping complex having twelve Shops and two halls at Soura Housing Colony developed by JKHB.

Mandeep inspected community Hall at Malla Bagh and Imamia Park at Alamgari Bazar and necessary directions were passed for plantation of deodar Trees and illumination of park.The inspection further extended to Low Lying Pump Station at Ashai Bagh.

On the concluding remarks Mandeep directed to expedite all the works being executed in Srinagar and clear-cut directions were passed for quality work. These initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to enhance the urban landscape and fostering sustainable development practices across the Srinagar. Through collaborative efforts and strategic planning, these projects aim to elevate the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.