Comm Secy HUD inspects SWM plant in Kunzer

TANGMARG: In a significant step towards enhancing urban sustainability and addressing environmental concerns, Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Mandeep Kaur, today inspected Solid Waste Management (SWM) Plant in Kunzar.

The Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by Director Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Mathoora Masoom, Executive Officer MC, Tangmarg, Kunzer, Mir Tafveez and other officials from the Housing and Urban Development Department and local municipal representatives.

Mandeep Kaur thoroughly evaluated the operational efficiency and environmental impact of SWM Plant. She asked the concerned officials to ensure that the plant adheres to best practices in waste management and contributes positively towards the community’s health and well-being. She directed them for creating green spaces by planting trees and flowering plants at the SWM site to mitigate any potential inconvenience to the local residents.

Mandeep Kour highlighted that these green areas will act as buffers, enhancing the quality of life for nearby residents and will not only promote ecological balance but also reduce the environmental footprint of these facilities.

Later, the Commissioner Secretary visited various sites within Kunzer and Tangmarg municipalities including a newly created parking space in the Tangmarg area strategically designed to alleviate the persistent issue of escalating traffic congestion in the region.

Mandeep Kour also visited an old dumping site in Tangmarg which has been successfully reclaimed and would now serve as a garage and accommodation facility for the sanitation staff. She appreciated the tremendous efforts put forth by all those involved in achieving this remarkable feat.